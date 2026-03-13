Clear Channel Lands New Airport Media Contract at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield

March 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel was granted the authority to operate the advertising program at Eppley Airfield, with plans to roll out a new digital media network tied to the airport’s major terminal redevelopment.

The 10-year agreement extends a partnership between the two organizations that has already spanned more than 16 years. It also aligns with a roughly $950 million modernization project underway at the Nebraska airport that will replace the existing terminal with a larger, more modern facility designed to handle growing passenger traffic.

Clear Channel’s Airports division plans to introduce what it describes as a next-generation media program integrated into the new terminal’s architecture. The network will feature large-format LED video walls placed in key passenger circulation areas throughout the facility, delivering full-motion advertising to travelers moving through the airport.

The planned system will also include digitally enhanced columns in baggage claim and other architecturally integrated display placements designed to blend into the updated terminal environment.

Eppley Airfield handled more than 5.2 million passengers last year and serves as the primary commercial airport for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Clear Channel says it will invest about $1 million in the new media program, with installations expected to roll out as the new terminal opens in phases beginning in 2027.

The company’s Airports division operates advertising programs in dozens of airports across the United States, offering brands access to high-dwell-time environments that include terminals, concourses, and baggage claim areas.

(Image: Clear Channel Outdoor)