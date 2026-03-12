Vistar Media Adds Happydemics Brand Lift Measurement to DooH Platform

March 12, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Vistar Media has integrated brand lift measurement tools from Happydemics into its global programmatic digital out-of-home platform, giving advertisers a way to measure how DooH campaigns influence brand perception.

The integration brings Happydemics’ recall-based measurement methodology into the Vistar ecosystem, allowing advertisers and agencies to evaluate campaign performance across metrics such as ad recall, brand familiarity, consideration, and purchase intent. In simple terms, brand lift looks at whether exposure to an ad actually improves how people remember or feel about a brand.

Happydemics’ approach focuses on identifying consumers who recall seeing an ad rather than relying on incentivized panels. The results are based on statistically robust samples and benchmarked against category, venue, and format norms, giving brands a consistent way to compare campaign performance.

By combining that methodology with Vistar’s global programmatic DooH network, advertisers can apply the same measurement framework across campaigns running in multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Karan Singh, VP revenue for EMEA at Vistar Media, said advertisers increasingly expect the same level of measurement transparency from DooH that they receive from other major media channels.

Virginie Chesnais, CMO at Happydemics, noted that the partnership is designed to help brands better understand how DooH campaigns contribute to brand outcomes across the marketing funnel.

(Image: Vistar Media)