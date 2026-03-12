Somo Launches 1,200-Screen Digital Taxi Network in Las Vegas

March 12, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Somo is rolling out a digital taxi media network in Las Vegas, deploying 1,200 digital displays across a fleet of 400 taxis beginning this month.

The installation combines traditional digital taxi-top units with a rear-window display format the company calls Digital Taxi Back Displays. The transparent screens turn the back of each vehicle into an additional advertising surface while maintaining visibility from inside the taxi.

Once complete, the deployment will create what the company says is the largest digital taxi advertising network in the Las Vegas market. Each vehicle will carry three screens — two taxi-top displays and one rear-window display — designed to reach pedestrians and drivers in high-traffic areas such as the Strip and airport corridors.

The network is being launched through a partnership with Trip, which the companies describe as the largest taxi fleet operator in the United States.

The Las Vegas rollout marks Somo’s first major U.S. expansion outside New York City, where the company operates thousands of digital taxi-top displays and in-car Taxi TV screens through its partnership with Creative Mobile Media.

Technology integration and network management for the system is being handled by Ara Labs, which provides the hardware and software platform used to deliver and manage advertising content across the fleet.

Somo is part of Mexico-based out-of-home media group GPO Vallas and focuses on digital taxi advertising and in-car video display networks.

(Image: Somo)