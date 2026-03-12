Screencloud Appoints New CEO as Mark McDermott Moves into Product Role

March 12, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The UK software firm Screencloud has appointed Cédric Guyot as its new Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder Mark McDermott will move into the role of Chief Product Officer, taking direct responsibility for the development of the company’s digital signage CMS platform.

The leadership change comes as Screencloud looks to scale its operations and commercial reach following a strategic investment from Tenzing Private Equity in April 2025. Guyot brings 25 years of B2B SaaS experience to the role, including CEO positions at XTEL and executive roles at Kantar Retail Virtual Reality, Retail Solutions, and Agentrics.

The shift reflects a common pattern among founders: returning to the technical or product side where their passion lies, while operational leadership is handed to someone with scale-up experience. Mc Dermott says: “Building Screencloud over the past decade has meant wearing every hat the company needed. Moving into the CPO role ensures I can focus where I can have the most impact, while bringing in Cédric gives us the commercial leadership to match it,” he said.

Guyot added that Screencloud has developed a strong, category-leading product with a loyal customer base. “Digital signage has spent a decade being underestimated. The technology has caught up, the enterprise appetite is there, and Screencloud has quietly built the best product in the space. This is the moment to stop being quiet about it,” he said.