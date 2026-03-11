Triumph Motorcycles Upgrades Factory Visitor Experience with Nowsignage

March 11, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Triumph Motorcycles has deployed a new digital signage platform at its Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley, England, giving the company greater flexibility to manage content across screens, projectors, and blended displays from a single interface.

The system, powered by Nowsignage and implemented with AV specialist Noise Boys, allows the team to quickly update exhibits, support corporate events, and refresh content throughout the visitor attraction as new motorcycles are introduced.

Located in the UK, the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience combines a working factory tour with a museum-style exhibition space, retail store, and café. The attraction showcases the motorcycle maker’s history from its founding in 1902 through modern-day production, including its racing heritage and appearances in films and television series such as James Bond, Doctor Who, and Mission: Impossible. It uses several different display formats, including 43-inch touchscreen kiosks by UK display manufacturer Allsee Technologies.

Before the upgrade, content updates were time-consuming and required managing multiple hardware systems separately. The venue uses a mix of Brightsign media players, Android devices, and Windows PCs, which previously operated without a single content management platform.

The new system allows staff to control displays remotely, upload new campaign footage, and tailor messaging as exhibits change. Because the platform supports multiple hardware types, Triumph was able to enhance its content management capabilities without replacing existing equipment.

Digital displays now support the physical exhibits with behind-the-scenes factory footage, historical milestones, and campaign content designed to give visitors a deeper understanding of the brand.

“We need to keep the experience fresh,” said Greg Willis, marketing director at Triumph Motorcycles. “If we’re launching a new bike or refreshing an exhibit, we need to be able to update content easily without adding extra work for the team.”