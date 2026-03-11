British Airways Training Academy Deploys Unicol Mounts for Aircraft Door Simulation Displays

March 11, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

British Airways has installed custom mounting systems from Unicol Engineering at the airline’s Global Learning Academy at Heathrow Airport, supporting aircraft door training screens and interactive displays used by flight and ground crew.

The installation was delivered with SPC Group, which specified the mounting systems for the project.

The British Airways Global Learning Academy hosts thousands of training sessions each year for pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff. The facility includes a 16-bay simulator hall, full-size cabin mock-ups with operational galleys and safety equipment, and more than 75 classrooms used for practical and classroom training.

One installation uses a custom kiosk mount housing an 86-inch portrait display for aircraft door training. The screen displays content from CleverLive, showing different aircraft door configurations and procedures used during training.

Interactive displays from Clevertouch were also installed across the facility using Unicol Parabella stands. The systems allow instructors to run safety animations, procedure walkthroughs and door simulations during training sessions.

Jon Swain, managing director of SPC Group, said the aircraft door training screen required a purpose-built enclosure designed to support the large portrait display.

“For the Aircraft Door Training Screen, Unicol engineered a housing to support an 86-inch portrait-mounted display delivering CleverLive content that shows the various aircraft door configurations clearly and reliably,” he said.

The installation highlights how display systems are being used in aviation training centers to support simulation and hands-on safety instruction.