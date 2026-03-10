Uniguest Launches New CMS Feature: Interactive Multiview

March 10, 2026 by guest author, Valentin Klass

Uniguest has introduced a new feature for its Tripleplay CMS platform called Interactive Multiview, enabling up to four simultaneous live video or TV streams to be displayed on a single screen in a 2×2 layout. The streams can be controlled in real time using a remote control.

Users can switch between the quad view and a full-screen display, and select individual audio channels for each stream. The feature runs on Brightsign’s XT5 hardware, eliminating the need for external video processing hardware since all processing is handled through the Tripleplay platform.

Activated at the platform level

Interactive Multiview is not a standalone product but a playback mode within Tripleplay 26.1. It is enabled at the platform level and is available without a separate purchase.

According to Uniguest, the feature was developed in response to growing demand for flexible, real-time monitoring.

Corporate, conference, and sports broadcast as key markets

Uniguest sees potential applications in three main markets. In enterprise and banking environments, multiple live news feeds can be monitored simultaneously. In sports venues and bars, operators can switch between camera angles or follow parallel games. The feature can also be used in conference and training settings, providing an overview of multiple breakout sessions at the same time.

“Organizations don’t just want more content – they want smarter control over it. By combining multi-stream delivery with intuitive interaction, we’re giving venues and enterprises the flexibility to engage their audiences and operate more efficiently from a single platform,” said Matt Goche, CEO of Uniguest.