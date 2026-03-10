Sphere’s Exosphere To Host Live Mobile Game Promotion For Las Vegas Visitors

March 10, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Visit Las Vegas is turning the LED exterior of Sphere into an interactive gaming platform for a one-night promotion designed to engage audiences both online and on the Las Vegas Strip. The event will take place on March 13.

Developed by Sphere Studios, the promotion allows registered players to participate through the CodeMatch.com website while watching the results appear on the Exosphere. During the event, animated sequences will reveal a three-digit number on the giant LED surface. Participants who have been randomly assigned matching codes through the website will win prize packages tied to Las Vegas entertainment, hospitality, and sporting events.

Sixteen rounds will be played during the activation, with a new winning number displayed every eight minutes. Each round corresponds to a different prize experience designed to showcase attractions across the city.

“Only Las Vegas would look at the world’s most iconic canvas and say, ‘Let’s raise the stakes,’” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for Visit Las Vegas. “Code Match transforms the Exosphere into a playful, engaging experience that invites fans to discover unforgettable Las Vegas experiences.”

Sphere executives say the project highlights how the venue’s technology can be used for interactive brand activations beyond traditional advertising.

“By transforming the Exosphere into a mobile game experience, we continue to push the boundaries of how our advanced technologies can enable fans to connect with brands,” said Marcus Ellington, executive vice president of advertising sales and sponsorships at Sphere.

The promotion will award 16 prize packages for two people, each including airfare credit and Las Vegas experiences such as Sphere show tickets, VIP nightlife access, celebrity-chef dining, resort stays, and access to major events, including Formula One, UFC, NASCAR, and the National Finals Rodeo.

U.S. residents aged 21 and older can register in advance at CodeMatch.com for any or all rounds of the game.

(Images: Sphere)