Digital Signage Summit Turns 20 – And Looks Ahead to a Truly Global Audience

March 10, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

In 2006, the Digital Signage Summit began as a niche industry gathering in Munich. It was founded by Florian Rotberg and his former business partners at boutique consultancy invidis, who that same year set out to bring together the pioneers of what was then a very young industry.

The event quickly evolved into an annual platform for exchange within the European side of what was still a relatively small market. It became significantly more professional when Florian brought in Mike Blackman and his ISE team as co-organizers. Back then, DSS was the perfect mid-year side event for them. With ISE’s exhibition, event management, and sponsorship expertise, DSS has grown into much more than a conference. At its core, though, it remains a platform for meaningful conversations and high-quality networking.

Now heading into its 20th edition, DSS has become an increasingly attractive meeting point for a global audience – thanks in part to Sixteen:Nine founder Dave Haynes and his coverage on this very blog. Dave, although now retired, will join the anniversary edition of DSS this May, along with what will hopefully be many other bright minds from across the pond.

DSS 2026 will take place May 20–21 at the Hilton Munich Airport, a hotel just steps from the airport’s arrivals area. The venue hosts both the conference and exhibition, and it’s also where most attendees stay – which makes things especially convenient for international guests. If jet lag kicks in, it’s easy to slip away to your room or the hotel gym for an hour before jumping back into the conversations.

Without turning this into a promotional pitch, the atmosphere is really what sets the event apart. With fewer than 500 attendees – many of them C-level executives – and most people staying in the same hotel, the odds of running into exactly the right person are pretty high.

Each DSS edition is built around a central theme. This year’s theme is “NextGen Signage.” Keynotes and panel discussions will explore the forces currently transforming the global market: economic shifts, industry consolidation, new competitive dynamics, and above all rapid technological change driven by artificial intelligence.

The focus won’t just be on what “NextGen” means from a technology perspective, but also what it means for workflows, operational models, and value chains across the industry.

One highlight of the program will be the Anniversary Keynote, “20 Years on Screen: The Stories, the Shifts, the Future,” which will trace the evolution of the industry from isolated tube TVs to today’s connected screen networks.

The anniversary celebration will also include exclusive networking events and a 20th birthday party at Munich’s Airbräu brewery.

Here’s what the organizers are saying:

Florian Rotberg, founder and owner of invidis consulting:

“Twenty years of DSS is the perfect moment to look back at the first two decades of digital signage and to do it in an entertaining way,” says Florian Rotberg, Founder & Owner of invidis consulting GmbH. “Our industry has grown from a niche built on CRT tubes to a business-critical ecosystem powered by LEDs, commoditized screens, and increasingly sophisticated software and service platforms. The old silos are gone, and the future is wide open – intelligent, connected, and AI driven. We’re excited to celebrate some of the best moments from 20 years of digital signage and to share our perspective on where the next five years will take us.”

Stefan Schieker, Senior Partner at invidis consulting:

“Digital signage has matured. With easier tech and AI accelerating everything from content to analytics, we can finally focus on real value and future-ready business models. Despite global challenges, this moment is a turning point full of disruption, but even more full of opportunity.”

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events:

“As we mark twenty years of Digital Signage Summit, the event remains the definitive forum for industry leaders to assess shifting priorities and emerging challenges in digital signage. This is where the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders converge, and where the next big ideas take shape.”