Cheeky OoH Campaign Uses Everyday Objects to Push Colonoscopy Awareness

March 10, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new awareness campaign supporting the documentary Andre Is an Idiot is taking an unusual approach to promoting colon cancer screening: pairing a whimsical melody with everyday objects that bear a suspicious resemblance to a certain part of the human anatomy.

Created by agency Mekanism in collaboration with film distributor Joint Venture, the campaign titled “Colonoscopy Reminder” uses humor and cheeky visual metaphors to deliver a serious message: get screened.

The hero 30-second film features a montage of objects – from bundt cakes and oranges to tree knots and balloon ends – set to a charming melody singing “Everything Reminds Me of You.” The visual gag reinforces the campaign’s central idea that reminders to take care of your health can appear almost anywhere.

See the 30-second spot below.

The campaign supports the release of the documentary Andre Is an Idiot, which chronicles the terminal colon cancer diagnosis of filmmaker Andre Riccardi. Riccardi documented his final months on camera as both a personal reflection and a warning to others about the importance of screening.

OoH placements extend the campaign’s humor into the physical world through wild postings that feature similarly suggestive imagery. The goal is to spark conversations about colonoscopies among younger audiences who may not yet prioritize screening. The irreverent visuals are designed to stop passersby mid-stride, using shock value and humor to drive the serious message home.

While the campaign ties directly to the documentary’s release, the broader objective is public health awareness. The work encourages people to schedule screenings earlier and normalize conversations around colon cancer prevention.

The documentary premiered March 5 at Film Forum in New York City.

(Image: Mekanism)