Viooh Adds Outfront Inventory, Expanding Access to 7,600 U.S. DooH Screens

March 9, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Programmatic DooH platform Viooh has struck a partnership with U.S. media owner Outfront Media that will make thousands of additional digital screens available to buyers through the SSP.

The deal brings more than 7,600 DooH displays from Outfront’s network onto the Viooh platform.The screens include large-format roadside units along major highways, digital panels in urban environments, and displays integrated into bus shelters and other street furniture.

Transit inventory covers systems such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston, Bay Area Rapid Transit in San Francisco, Brightline rail in Florida, Miami-Dade Transit’s Metrorail, Metra in Chicago, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, D.C.

Street furniture assets included in the partnership cover several major markets, including New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tampa and Miami.

Outfront estimates the inventory included in the agreement represents roughly a quarter of the U.S. DooH market and delivers up to 18 billion monthly impressions. Through the Viooh integration, advertisers and agencies can now include these screens in global campaigns via automated buying processes.