Target Plans Major Store Upgrades And Technology Investments

March 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Target says it plans to invest heavily in store upgrades, technology and customer experience as part of a broader strategy aimed at returning the retailer to sustained growth.

The Minneapolis, USA-based company outlined the plan during a financial community meeting, announcing more than $2 billion in additional spending during 2026 focused on store operations, merchandising, technology and the overall shopping experience.

Those investments will be part of a broader capital program expected to total about $5 billion in 2026. A large portion of the spending will focus on Target’s physical retail network. The company plans to open more than 30 new stores this year and remodel more than 130 existing locations, updating store layouts, merchandising presentations and in-store environments.

Executives say the strategy is designed to make shopping in stores easier while improving how customers interact with products and brands across both physical and digital channels.

The retailer will also reach a milestone this year with the opening of its 2,000th U.S. store.

Technology will play a significant role in the plan. Target says it intends to expand the use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to improve merchandising decisions, product discovery and customer personalization.

Many of the planned store upgrades will focus on how products are presented and discovered in-store, reflecting a broader retail trend toward more experiential environments that blend digital tools, merchandising and physical store design.

The investment push comes as Target looks to regain sales momentum while competing with other retailers that are investing heavily in store technology and omnichannel experiences.

(Image: Target)