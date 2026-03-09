New Smart City and DooH Network Planned for Inglewood Sports District

March 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new street-level display network is scheduled to launch in Inglewood this April, part of a broader effort to prepare the city’s sports and entertainment district for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The network, called EON, is being developed by Wow Media and will deploy modular digital display pods across key corridors around major venues including SoFi Stadium, Kia Forum, and Intuit Dome.

The network uses triple-synchronized screens designed to function as a unified digital canvas. In addition to advertising, the displays are intended to support public information and traffic management by delivering real-time alerts, event-day routing information, and emergency messaging to drivers and pedestrians.

Initial installations will focus on major routes serving the entertainment district, including Century Boulevard, Prairie Avenue, Manchester Boulevard, and La Cienega Boulevard. The area is expected to see increased visitor traffic during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with SoFi Stadium scheduled to host several matches.

A second phase, planned for later in 2026, will extend the network toward Los Angeles International Airport and along the always-busy Interstate 405 corridor, targeting high-traffic entry points into the city.

Wow Media says the street-level displays will also integrate with its larger freeway “spectacular” digital billboards, including The Gateway which sits over the entrance to the district, creating a coordinated media network spanning highways and local streets around the Inglewood sports district.

(Image: Wow Media)