Texas Credit Union Adds Accent LED Lighting Installations

March 6, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

SNA Displays has installed sculptural LED lighting features at two branches of the Fort Worth-based Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU), using the company’s Accent LED lighting sticks to enhance lobby environments.

The installations create vertical digital centerpieces made up of 16 LED sticks arranged as illuminated “brand fins.” Each structure is 6 feet 7 inches wide, with individual LED sticks standing 7 feet 11 inches tall. The result is a minimalist display wall that blends architectural lighting with subtle digital motion.

Located near ATM areas, the installations also serve as privacy screens for members using the machines. The vertical LED fins partially obscure views of the ATM stations while allowing light and animated visuals to flow through the open structure.

The displays present abstract visuals such as flowing color gradients and patterns, designed to evoke natural motion, adding movement and ambiance to the interior space without the visual intensity of a traditional video wall.

Unlike conventional LED displays that fill every pixel position, Accent installations intentionally leave space between LED sticks. The processing compensates for those gaps so that content remains visually coherent across the structure.

EECU, founded in 1934, operates 22 financial centers across North Texas.