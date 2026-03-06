Dimensional Innovations Revamps Accenture Federal’s Forge Experience Center in Washington

March 6, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Accenture Federal Services has reopened its technology-focused experience center in Washington, D.C., following a comprehensive redesign led by Dimensional Innovations.

The updated facility, known as The Forge, is designed to help U.S. federal agencies explore emerging technologies within a secure, compliance-driven environment. The goal was to blend Accenture’s global commercial innovation expertise with its federal mission focus in a purpose-built space that supports interactive briefings and mission-driven storytelling.

Dimensional Innovations was brought in to develop a full experiential strategy for the center, spanning technology-enabled storytelling, strategic content development, environmental design, hospitality planning, and operational integration. The company serves as Accenture Federal’s experiential agency of record, supporting strategy, design, content, fabrication, and installation across an enterprise-level platform.

Here’s Dimensional Innovation’s making-of video of The Forge:

The project required rapid development of relevant content at scale while maintaining quality and flexibility amid a shifting federal landscape. By aligning experiential strategy across multiple partners and platforms, Dimensional Innovations streamlined production, improved creative coordination, and reduced execution risk.

“DI’s ability to give us design, creative, software and fabrication all in one was the biggest differentiator,” said Karl Dedolph, managing director of growth strategy for U.S. federal government at Accenture Federal Services. “It’s why we were able to build our vision at this scale and speed.”

The refreshed Forge functions as a continuously evolving showcase of Accenture and Accenture Federal capabilities. The space integrates advanced technology, commercial innovation, and mission experience to support agency engagement and collaboration.

At the heart of the center is a custom-built content management system developed by Dimensional Innovations. The platform enables personalized presentation journeys across multiple activations and technology-enabled environments. where presenters can control content and lighting via tablet interface, tailoring each engagement to specific client objectives.

The result is a flexible, immersive briefing environment designed to support federal agencies in evaluating and implementing emerging technologies.