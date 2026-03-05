No Peeking: Samsung Display Shows Privacy Panel to Avert Sneaky Side-Glances

March 5, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

How can next-generation panels support AI processing at the device level? This is a question all display manufacturers currently ask themselves, with many of the new hardware generations equipped with higher processing powers and NPUs to handle AI workloads. On the consumer side, this means personal devices are becoming even more like personal assistants – storing and processing large amounts of personal data.

To strengthen privacy protection on mobile and other personal devices, Samsung Displays – the sister company of Samsung Electronics – came up with a panel-integrated privacy technology, called “Flex Magic Pixel,” currently being presented at MWC in Barcelona.

The Flex Magic Pixel panel controls the direction of light at the pixel level, limiting visibility from off-axis viewing angles while keeping the front view clear. This means that if someone tries to glance at your phone from the side, they will only see a black screen.

The technology isn’t totally new but its integration into the latest OLED panels is, which means Samsung Display now actively promotes the solution to device manufacturers for integration into future products.

Flex Magic Pixel was only one of several OLED concept environments designed to demonstrate how OLED displays interact with AI across mobile devices and entertainment applications. Another concept, the “Mini PetBot,” is a pocket-sized robot equipped with a 1.34-inch circular OLED display that enables interaction through both voice and touch. For an “AI Toy House,” Samsung Display combined a 13.4-inch circular OLED with an 18.1-inch flexible OLED to create a digital showcase concept for collectibles or interior décor.

On-device AI is currently one of the most dominant topics in present in tech R&D, both in consumer and professional electronics. What’s interesting is that, in digital signage, local data processing can actually make devices more secure because sensitive information does not need to be transmitted to the cloud. For consumer devices, the conversation is much more about how edge AI can enable stronger safety mechanisms, like enhanced biometrics or on-device fraud detection. Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel follows the same trend of strengthening privacy and security in personal devices.