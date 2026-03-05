Palmer Digital Group Promotes Chuck Lewis To President

March 5, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Palmer Digital Group has promoted Chuck Lewis to president, elevating the longtime vice president who has been with the company since its founding in 2018.

Based in Aurora, Illinois, Palmer Digital Group designs, supplies and installs indoor and outdoor digital kiosks, drive-thru digital menu boards and canopy systems, primarily serving quick-service restaurant and fast-casual operators.

Lewis has played a central role in the company’s growth, helping establish its business development and marketing strategy and building a partner network supporting its digital menu board and kiosk offerings.

“The QSR business remains strong with an established product range that we continue to build on with emerging technology, including voice AI for ordering processes,” Lewis said in a statement.

The company is also expanding its focus beyond restaurants, identifying retail, transportation, healthcare and education as potential growth markets.

Palmer Digital Group recently introduced a battery-powered mobile kiosk and plans to preview an AI-powered outdoor kiosk at the National Restaurant Show in May.