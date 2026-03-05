Ocean Outdoor DooH Game Lets Players Control Screen With Their Backsides

March 5, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

An interactive digital out-of-home campaign in Europe is letting participants control a game on large-format screens using their backsides.

Called Dodge The Finger, the campaign was created by Manchester agency TBWA\MCR for prostate cancer charity Prost8 and runs on premium digital screens operated by Ocean Outdoor.

The retro-style arcade game uses motion-tracking technology to detect body movement in front of the display. Participants move their hips to control a virtual backside on the screen, dodging incoming fingers.

The concept is designed to challenge a common misconception that prostate cancer screening involves a finger exam. In reality, testing is typically done through a blood test.

Interactive versions of the game are appearing at high pedestrian traffic locations including Manchester’s Printworks and Westfield Stratford City in London, timed to coincide with major football matches.

The campaign will also appear on Ocean Outdoor screens in several European cities, including Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki and London.