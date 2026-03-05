Kiersten Gibson on How Reach Media Went from Ice Arena Signage to 2,000-Screen Projects

March 5, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Kiersten Gibson is probably one of the most down-to-earth people in digital signage – and, hands down, one of the best dressed. She’s been with Minnesota-based CMS vendor Reach since way back when the company was mostly doing signage in ice arenas. Since, as Kiersten put it, “there are only so many ice arenas you can do,” Reach has expanded into many other verticals, including universities, parks and rec, and gyms – always leveraging the modular structure it originally built to integrate rink schedules. Over the years, Reach has served 11,000 customers — mostly SMEs — but the company has also branched out into larger projects and is currently rolling out its biggest one yet, spanning 2,000 screens. To support these larger networks and scale faster, Reach executed a major CMS rewrite in early 2025.

In 2025, Reach was acquired by Poppulo, one of the biggest names in enterprise signage, with a customer base largely made up of Fortune 500 companies. Even though the two brands are remaining separate, Reach is now in the somewhat tricky position of adapting to the processes and frameworks of a large organization without losing the ability to pivot quickly and move fast — something that has helped drive its growth over the years.

One big marker of Reach’s success is its strong retention rate, which stands at 97%, according to Kiersten. Under Poppulo’s ownership, Reach now also has access to resources it wouldn’t have had otherwise, especially when it comes to AI. Poppulo is known for its advanced CMS and significant investment in AI technologies, potentially enabling Reach to integrate some of those capabilities into its own platform. According to Kiersten, we’ll hear more about possible integrations in the coming months.

My chat with Kiersten during the invidis Executive Club in Miami is recorded in this video — check out the full-length version below.