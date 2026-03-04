Yorktel and Kinly Unite Under One Global Brand After 2025 Merger

March 4, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Following Yorktel’s acquisition of Kinly in August 2025, the combined organization has completed the merger of its brand identities. Moving forward, the US–European ProAV integrator will operate solely under the Kinly name – embracing the Dutch roots and legacy of the company founded in 1998.

Both businesses bring decades of experience and sustained growth in AV, UCC, and digital signage. Over time, that growth attracted private equity investment on both sides, with their respective owners ultimately driving the 2025 merger. The result is a global company with approximately US$400 million in revenue and around 1,600 employees across the U.S. and Europe.

Under its unified brand, Kinly aims to position itself as a powerhouse for enterprise-scale delivery and managed services across multiple geographies. The name evoking “kin” is intended to reflect themes of family, trust, and connection.

“Under the evolved Kinly brand, we will continue to build on the history, expertise, and world-class delivery of both companies. We are committed to developing our brand in a way that honors both legacies while setting a clear direction for the future,” says Ken Scaturro, CEO of Kinly.

Scaturro, who served as Yorktel’s acting CEO at the time of the merger, assumed executive leadership of the combined company. Kinly’s long-term strategy centers on expanding managed services, AI-driven support models, and end-to-end lifecycle ownership for enterprise organizations.