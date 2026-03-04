JC Decaux Wins 10-Year OoH Contract at Denver International

March 4, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Outdoor advertising giant JC Decaux has been selected for a new 10-year airport advertising contract in the United States, further strengthening its global aviation portfolio.

The company announced that its North American subsidiary has won the advertising concession for Denver International Airport (DEN), following a competitive bid process. The agreement is scheduled to go before Denver City Council for approval and, if finalized, would take effect in May 2026.

A major global hub

Denver International Airport is among the world’s largest and busiest aviation hubs, serving more than 82 million passengers annually. In 2025, it ranked as the tenth busiest airport globally by passenger traffic. The airport is also pursuing long-term growth through its “Vision 100” plan, which aims to prepare DEN to accommodate 100 million passengers annually in the coming years.

Digital-first transformation

Under the proposed agreement, JC Decaux will undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the airport’s media infrastructure. Plans call for significant investment in digital displays and large-format advertising designed to create high-impact placements throughout the terminal environment.

A particular focus will be the recently redeveloped Great Hall, where a state-of-the-art digital program is expected to anchor the new offering. Digital installations are also planned across all concourses, with the goal of delivering more dynamic, flexible, and data-driven opportunities for advertisers while supporting non-aeronautical revenue growth for the airport.

Expanding a global airport portfolio

JC Decaux currently operates advertising concessions in 14 of the world’s 25 largest airports. If approved, the Denver contract would further expand JC Decaux’s footprint in North America and reinforce its position in the highly competitive global airport media sector, where long-term partnerships and digital modernization are increasingly central to growth strategies.