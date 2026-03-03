Wickes Launches Retail Media Platform Connecting Brands With DIY Shoppers

March 3, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

UK home improvement retailer Wickes has launched a new retail media network to help brands reach customers across digital and physical channels, underscoring the continued growth of retail media beyond traditional grocery and general merchandise sectors.

Called Wickes Connected Retail Media, the platform is positioned as a board-level strategic priority and long-term growth driver for the company. It is designed to engage homeowners, DIYers, and trade professionals throughout the home improvement journey, from initial project research through to purchase.

Built in partnership with Epsilon and powered by its COREid identity framework, the network combines online browsing, e-commerce behavior, and in-store interactions to create a unified customer view. Advertisers can activate campaigns across Wickes’ owned digital properties as well as off-site media placements.

Wickes operates more than 230 stores across the UK and said 96% of its sales involve a store touchpoint, with roughly two-thirds of its stores digitally enabled. The retailer says that a blend of digital and physical engagement enables brands to link media exposure to in-store buying behavior.

“This network makes it easier than ever for our customers to discover the brands and products that help them get their projects right. Our shoppers now have distinctive ways of researching, browsing, and buying,” said Gary Kibble, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Wickes.

The platform is intended to support both major manufacturers and specialist trade brands, enabling advertisers to test, refine, and scale campaigns over time as retail media becomes more integrated into the home improvement marketing landscape.

(Image: Wickes)