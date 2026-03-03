Genmega Turns ATMs into Programmatic DooH Screens, Monetizing the Cash-Withdrawal Moment

March 3, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Dallas, USA-based ATM manufacturer Genmega has integrated Context Networks’ retail media platform into its digital display toppers, enabling independent ATM operators to generate advertising revenue from their installed base.

The factory-level integration embeds Context Networks’ programmatic advertising technology directly into Genmega’s topper displays, allowing independent sales organizations and ATM deployers to activate media revenue without additional hardware upgrades or field retrofits.

One touchpoint to become a DooH screen

Genmega supports a nationwide footprint of more than 120,000 ATMs in North America operated by over 3,000 independent partners, creating a sizable inventory of transaction-based screens in high-traffic retail environments. By connecting those locations to a programmatic ad platform, the companies are extending their retail media networks to another everyday consumer touchpoint – this time, when someone is accessing their own money.

Advertising delivery, measurement, and compliance workflows are managed through the Context Networks platform, automating content distribution and reporting across participating locations.

The integration in the display toppers allows ATM operators to participate in retail media and DooH ecosystems without altering core ATM functionality, though the user experience may now include promotional messaging alongside routine transactions. For consumers, that could mean being served a short video spot while withdrawing cash – a moment traditionally focused on making sure the numbers add up and your bank accounts aren’t scraping bottom or overdrawn.

Direct DooH integration into the ATM screen

The companies are also developing a deeper integration tied to Genmega’s upcoming Nova retail ATM, expected later in 2026. The system will feature a 17-inch touchscreen capable of running full-motion video advertising alongside transaction interfaces, eliminating the need for a separate topper display.

The move is part of the continued expansion of retail media networks into nontraditional screens, as operators look to monetize existing infrastructure wherever consumer attention can be captured. ATM networks now join a growing list of environments being repositioned as advertising platforms, suggesting that even brief financial transactions are increasingly viewed as a form of available media reach.