Former Sharp NEC Executive Launches Elysium LED

March 3, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new LED display company has launched in Chicago, USA, targeting North America and Europe with a focus on engineered, fine-pitch LED solutions.

Elysium LED was founded by Kirt Yanke, a former executive with Sharp NEC Display Solutions. The company enters the ProAV market with indoor Core, Slim and Pro series products, along with outdoor LED offerings aimed at corporate, retail, higher education, hospitality, transportation, entertainment, broadcast and esports applications.

Yanke says the company is focused on proper application, engineering and lifecycle support.

The premium Pro series uses Chip-on-Board (COB) technology with a protective coating designed to reduce the risk of damage in high-traffic environments, while emphasizing contrast performance and low power consumption.

Elysium LED is positioning itself as a full-service provider, offering concept and system design, coordination with contractors and integrators, installation support and ongoing service. The company says standard solutions can be delivered and installed in as little as four weeks, depending on site readiness, while custom architectural builds may take up to 14 weeks.

Yanke says his experience across more than 150 LED installations informs the company’s focus on engineered deployments, including non-traditional structures beyond flat wall-mounted displays.

Elysium LED also introduced an LED Configurator tool to streamline specification, allowing customers and contractors to submit project details and receive system recommendations.