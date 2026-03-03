Clear Channel to Carry World Cup Content on 65M-Reach US DooH Network

March 3, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor is teaming up with Footballco to distribute global soccer content across its U.S. digital out-of-home network as the FIFA World Cup returns to the United States for the first time since 1994.

Under the partnership, real-time tournament updates, including live scores, match results, brackets, standings, breaking news, and cultural storylines, will run across Clear Channel’s digital billboard portfolio. The company says its network reaches approximately 65 million adults weekly across key host markets and nationwide.

Footballco, a global soccer media company whose Goal brand engages nearly 50 million monthly users in North America, will supply curated editorial content tied to the tournament. The idea is to extend coverage beyond broadcast, streaming, and in-stadium experiences, inserting World Cup storytelling into high-traffic public spaces.

Both companies position the initiative as a way to create a shared, ambient viewing layer during the tournament, effectively turning digital billboards into real-time information feeds as matches unfold.

From a commercial standpoint, the collaboration also creates contextual advertising opportunities for brands looking to align with soccer audiences at scale. Footballco’s WCHQ platform will anchor tournament coverage, with content distributed across both digital channels and Clear Channel’s screen network.

With the 48-team World Cup expected to draw record attention in North America, the partnership reflects continued convergence between sports media and digital OoH, as screen operators look to make large-format displays more dynamic and event-driven.

(Image: Clear Channel Outdoor)