Venu Taps Dimensional Innovations to Guide Experiential Infrastructure Across Portfolio

March 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Venu Holding Corporation has entered a partnership with experiential design and integration firm Dimensional Innovations to support technology-driven guest experiences across the company’s growing portfolio of premium entertainment and hospitality venues.

The agreement positions Dimensional Innovations as a consulting partner focused on signage strategy, brand activations, and integrated experiential design intended to enhance fan engagement and sponsor visibility across Venu properties.

Colorado-based Venu, which develops and operates live entertainment destinations, said the collaboration reflects a broader push toward technology-enabled venue environments where digital media, premium hospitality, and content programming operate as connected systems rather than standalone features.

Dimensional Innovations brings extensive venue experience to the partnership, including projects at Intuit Dome, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Gillette Stadium, State Farm Arena, Legoland Resorts, and the United States Air Force Academy. The firm’s work typically combines digital displays, immersive environments, and fabrication capabilities within unified experiential design frameworks.

Venu founder and CEO JW Roth said technology and design increasingly influence long-term venue performance, affecting fan journeys, sponsorship activation opportunities, and operational efficiency. DI practice director Spencer Farley added that the partnership will focus on creating seamless guest experiences from arrival through departure, with interactive brand environments and social-driven engagement moments playing a larger role across venues.

(Image: Venu Holding Corporation)