Stockholm Gasometer to Reopen as 2,300-Seat Tech-Driven Venue

March 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A historic gas storage tower in Stockholm is being transformed into a 2,300-seat cultural venue equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, with Creative Technology confirmed as AV partner for the redevelopment.

The Gasometer, a landmark industrial structure in the Swedish capital, is scheduled to reopen in 2027 as a multi-purpose destination for concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and large-scale live events. The centerpiece of the redevelopment will be a 2,300-seat theater housed within the cylindrical shell of the former gas holder, blending preserved architecture with contemporary production technology.

Project details shared by organizers position the venue as a high-specification performance environment designed to accommodate touring productions as well as corporate and cultural programming. While technical specifications have not yet been disclosed, Creative Technology’s involvement signals a focus on large-format display systems, advanced audio reinforcement, and integrated show control.

Creative Technology operates globally across broadcast, live events, and fixed installations, and has delivered immersive AV systems for arenas, cultural institutions, and experiential venues throughout Europe.

Not the first gas tower to be turned into a culture hub

The Stockholm redevelopment reminds one of another high-profile gas tower conversion in Germany, as reported by Sixteen:Nine. In Oberhausen, the former industrial gas storage structure known as Gasometer Oberhausen was reimagined as a large-scale immersive exhibition space, including a 40-meter-tall projected interior environment that has drawn international attention for its use of monumental projection mapping inside the cylindrical volume.

Like the Oberhausen project, the Stockholm Gasometer uses the unique geometry of a former energy infrastructure asset – high ceilings, circular walls, and uninterrupted vertical space – as an architectural canvas for immersive media and performance design. Such conversions have become increasingly attractive to developers seeking distinctive venues that combine heritage preservation with experiential technology.

The Stockholm Gasometer will join a growing roster of industrial-to-immersive conversions across Europe, where legacy infrastructure is being adapted into digitally enabled cultural destinations rather than demolished.

(Image: Gasometer)