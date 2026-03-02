How SignageOS’s Supra Turns Smart Display Slugs Into Jackrabbits (And Why You Should Care)

March 2, 2026 by Dave Haynes

One of the common challenges of timing the launch of a new product or service to coincide with a trade show is that the target audience tends to be in peak distraction mode. I’m guessing that’s why I’ve not read or heard much about something called SignageOS Supra.

The Czech software company launched Supra on the Friday before Integrated Systems Europe started in Barcelona, with the goal of getting attention and prompting existing and prospective customers and partners to come by the company stand at ISE to learn more.

That stand looked busy to me, but if you were not at the show a couple of weeks back, and if you did not read a post about Supra on Sixteen:Nine during ISE, I’m not sure you’d be aware of what the guys in Prague have developed, and why it matters.

There was a press release, but it was among a tsunami of announcements timed to the show.

Supra has been in the works for a long time. I got a preview a year earlier at the SignageOS stand during ISE 2025. Invidis partner Florian Rotberg did up a good post ahead of the pre-ISE launch that gets into the rationale behind this.

But I wanted to dig a little deeper to explain why readers might want to pay attention – especially network operators who have a mix and match collection of older “smart” displays.

Supra is an encrypted streaming solution that borrows on gaming technology to get much better performance out of older smart displays and system on chip-based media play-out devices. It can turn screens that are slugs into jackrabbits.

The idea is that Supra streams content from an edge server directly to endpoints, without being constrained by variables like the type or version of operating system, the type and power of the SoC chipset, or the CMS platform design.

The guys in Prague say their “software-based performance technology” allows older, under-spec’d screen and play-out hardware to run the sort of modern, visually-involved files and applications that are typically not targeted (by necessity) to smart displays.

That means an older smart display version that can maybe do 1080p HD can, using Supra, run 4K, 3D and complex animations.

Those older smart displays typically use outdated, limited browsers tied to specialized operating systems like Samsung’s Tizen and LG’s WebOS. Supra uses the latest, steadily-evolving Chromium browser environment, lowering or removing playback limitations.

One of the things I asked about when I was first briefed last year on Supra was latency – as in whether running files through an edge-server and over a network possibly creates playback hiccups. Nope. It’s fast and invisible.

That kind of zero or near-zero latency is also important because Supra is touted as being bi-directional as opposed to most streaming that involves a push from a server to screens. That means it can be used for two-way applications that involve kiosks and other touch screen scenarios.

Here’s a quick video walk-through recorded during ISE …

SignageOS says the solution is hardware-agnostic, working across networks that might have a wide variety of end-points and smart screens. That can especially be the case with networks that have built out and added more screens through the years, with the screens or other devices having different hardware builds.

So why does this matter? The big things are capital and labor costs, and a hugely streamlined content workflow.

If a network operator looks at his or her mish-mash of screens – some that can only handle very basic content – and decides the best way forward is swapping out the older ones and somewhat standardizing on a spec, that can demand a pile of upfront capital budget, and then possibly as much or more in labor costs to do the big switcheroo.

The suggestion with Supra is that the operator can stick with what’s in place, extending the running lives of the older displays by several years. If a backlight is degrading on a display, it has to go. But there will be all kinds of “smart” displays out there that are running just fine, but can’t do much more than show basic video and stills.

Supra also somewhat future-proofs the hardware, as advances in media technology are likely going to be matched by advances with the Chromium open-source browser environment.

It also would seem to hugely streamline content operations. As it stands, a blended network of devices of different hardware builds and ages likely means either tuning different content to different smart displays based on what they can handle, or just designing to the lowest common denominator – because a JPG or PNG should run on anything.

With Supra, the idea is higher-end, more demanding files can run across the full network, without worrying whether the “legacy” screens in the network can actually handle it.

SignageOS got its start going back a decade by offering a middleware solution that bridged CMS software platforms to the display manufacturer’s proprietary smart screens, without requiring the software guys to put a pile of time and resources into writing a native player that would work on them. Instead, they could add smart display support by routing it through SignageOS’s solution.

It also meant the CMS companies didn’t have to stay on top of revisions to software or hardware released by the display guys.

SignageOS then turned its attention to a digital signage-specific remote monitoring and management solution, to compete effectively against third-party remote management software options for IT and mobile that added signage capabilities. Device management, at first glance, seems profoundly boring, and it pretty much is. But it is also profoundly important to networks of any scale to maximize uptime and control day-to-day operating costs.

With Supra, SignageOS is back to its roots, again with middleware that operates between applications and hardware. It means operators can run highly-involved visuals across a whole network, without chewing up time sorting through which of the endpoints out in the shops or offices or terminals can actually handle those files, and play them out properly.

Supra is a SaaS thing, packaged up in different ways to meet operator needs. A network with scale – at enterprise level – is a custom pricing thing, so I can’t tell you what that costs.

The over-arching idea is that this is invariably going to be a hell of a lot cheaper than swapping out displays, even if it means the swap-out is just deferred by a couple of years.