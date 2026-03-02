Broadsign Expands APAC Presence With New Regional Leadership Appointments

March 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Out-of-home technology provider Broadsign has strengthened its Asia-Pacific operations with four hires aimed at accelerating regional growth and expanding adoption of programmatic digital out-of-home (DooH) and retail media solutions.

The appointments span sales, service delivery, and strategic consulting roles as the company scales its presence across APAC markets amid rising demand for automated, data-driven OoH advertising platforms.

Adel Dani Kabbara joins as regional service delivery director for APAC, bringing experience in customer success, technical account management, and solutions strategy from previous roles at companies including Criteo, Tealium, and RadiumOne. He will focus on overseeing implementation and ensuring customer success across the region.

Broadsign has also added Alec Jeffrey as sales executive, where he will work with media owners and retailers to drive adoption of the company’s platform and expand regional deployment of programmatic OoH capabilities. Jeffrey previously served as group sales manager at B2B publisher Octomedia.

Alexandra Martin joins the company in a sales executive role supporting brands, agencies, and demand-side partners. She brings media and programmatic experience from organizations such as Seedtag and SBS Australia, and will focus on expanding programmatic DooH activity across APAC.

In addition, industry veteran Bryan Magee has joined Broadsign in a consultative role centered on advancing the company’s automation strategy. Magee previously held senior leadership positions with global agency networks, including Dentsu and WPP Media, and has advised multiple technology and media firms.

Broadsign said the hires reflect a broader push to scale operations in Asia-Pacific as programmatic workflows, retail media networks, and automated buying models continue gaining momentum across the OoH sector.