UK School Trust Expands Digital Signage Program With Pupil-Led Content Initiative

February 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Transform Trust has expanded its partnership with education-focused digital signage provider TrilbyTV, extending a staff communications deployment into a pupil-led platform designed to improve information sharing across its schools.

The UK multi-academy trust initially installed TrilbyTV screens in staffrooms to deliver consistent internal updates. The program has now expanded to students through ChilbyTV, a digital signage initiative developed by Transform Trust’s Children’s Parliament that enables pupils to create and manage content displayed in shared school spaces.

Children’s Parliament brings together pupil representatives from across the Trust to share ideas and feedback. During discussions, students identified a communication gap: while staff updates were delivered reliably, key messages were not always reaching pupils as effectively. ChilbyTV was created to address that issue by enabling children to produce messaging tailored to their peers.

The project moved from planning to deployment following a training day at Ashbrook Junior School, where TrilbyTV Director Neil Emery and Head of Relationships Terri Roberts worked alongside Canva Learning Consultant Adwoa Oforiwa to train pupil parliamentarians in digital content creation and visual communication.

Year 6 students learned how to research topics, plan announcements and design screen-ready visuals using Canva, while also exploring communication fundamentals such as timing, clarity and accessibility.

The program follows a peer-led model, with trained pupils passing skills to younger students to sustain the initiative across schools. Displays will carry both school-specific updates and trust-wide messaging, including safeguarding and belonging initiatives.

Transform Trust Associate Trish Wilson said the project demonstrates strong student engagement while creating new ways for pupils across the Trust to connect and share information.

ChilbyTV will continue expanding across Transform Trust schools using the TrilbyTV platform, positioning digital signage as both an internal communications channel and a practical digital skills tool for students.