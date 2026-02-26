Screenverse Expands Programmatic DooH Reach Through Dover Fueling Solutions

February 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Screenverse has partnered with Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) to expand programmatic digital out-of-home advertising across the 4Court Media retail media network, bringing monetization and demand access to more than 12,000 digital screens at fuel pumps nationwide.

The agreement integrates Screenverse’s supply and programmatic expertise with DFS’s growing gas station media platform, which spans approximately 1,600 locations across 48 of the top 50 U.S. designated market areas. The network delivers more than one million ad plays daily and continues to expand, adding hundreds of new screens each month.

The deployment positions fuel stations and convenience retail locations as a scaled DooH channel, allowing advertisers to reach consumers during fueling stops that typically last three to five minutes. Industry research cited by the companies suggests these dwell times can improve ad recall and purchase intent compared with traditional media environments.

Daniel Fleischer, Vice President of Supply Partnerships at Screenverse, said the partnership expands programmatic access to a high-attention retail environment while supporting continued network growth for advertisers and operators.

Dan Seymour, Commercial Partnership Lead at 4Court Media, said Screenverse’s demand relationships and automation capabilities will help simplify campaign activation across the expanding network.

Inventory from the combined Screenverse and 4Court Media offering is now available programmatically through Vistar Media, with additional integrations planned across Place Exchange, Broadsign, and Perion platforms.

The partnership reflects the continued expansion of retail media networks beyond traditional stores, as fuel and convenience locations increasingly adopt digital screens as measurable advertising channels.

(Image: Screenverse)