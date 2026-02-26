Institut Pasteur Deploys Low-Power Philips E-Paper and Eco Design Displays

February 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Institut Pasteur, a center for biomedical research, has upgraded internal communications at its Paris headquarters with a new network of low-energy digital signage powered by Philips, delivered by PPDS in partnership with integrator Exaprobe and software provider Telelogos.

The deployment introduces 20 displays across the biomedical institute’s 538,000-square-foot (50,000-square-meter) campus, supporting wayfinding, institutional messaging, and operational communications for more than 3,000 staff working across 39 buildings. The modernization replaces aging display infrastructure while preserving the site’s historic architecture and avoiding disruption to research operations.

The installation combines Philips Tableaux e-paper displays with Philips Signage 3000 Series Eco Design digital signage. The 32-inch e-paper units are primarily used for wayfinding and static campus information, consuming power only when content is updated, making them suitable for areas with limited permanent power connections.

For locations requiring dynamic content, including presentations and internal communications, Institut Pasteur selected 55-inch Philips Signage 3000 Series Eco Design displays designed to reduce energy consumption while supporting full-motion visuals and detailed data display.

Centralized management is provided through Telelogos’ Media4Display platform, enabling remote scheduling, monitoring, and content updates across the campus without manual intervention. Integration was completed without interrupting laboratory activity following on-site testing to ensure compatibility with existing IT systems.

Franck Fromet, AV Manager at Institut Pasteur, said the new system modernizes communications while supporting the institute’s environmental commitments.