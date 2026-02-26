Global Ad Spend Forecast to Accelerate in 2026

February 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Global advertising and marketing spending is expected to accelerate sharply in 2026, driven by major sporting events and political elections worldwide, according to a new forecast from media research firm PQ Media.

The company projects global ad and marketing investment will grow 9.8% in 2026, after rising 6.6% in 2025, to reach $1.92 trillion (all figures US$). Analysts attribute the stronger outlook to easing recession concerns, stabilizing tariff pressures, and a surge in media spending tied to the Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and national elections across roughly 40 countries.

PQ Media said the slower growth in 2025 reflected economic uncertainty, fewer election cycles, and the absence of major international sporting events that typically drive audience engagement and advertising demand across broadcast, streaming, and digital channels.

The global advertising sector expanded 5.2% in 2025 to $832.07 billion, while broader marketing activity grew 7.7% to $1.088 trillion. Digital and alternative media continued to dominate growth, rising 11.4% to $1.069 trillion, compared with just 1.2% growth for traditional media, which reached $850.67 billion.

Digital channels accounted for 55% of worldwide media spending in 2025, continuing a multiyear shift away from legacy platforms. PQ Media noted that political campaigns and brands are increasingly prioritizing streaming, influencer marketing, podcasting and retail media as audiences migrate away from traditional television.

The United States remained the world’s largest advertising market, with total ad and marketing investment climbing 7% to $757.56 billion in 2025. Growth is expected to strengthen in 2026 as the country co-hosts the FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico while entering another active election cycle.

PQ Media CEO Patrick Quinn said early pacing data indicate brands are already increasing budgets around major global events and sustained consumer spending. The firm expects growth to moderate again in 2027 as the global calendar features fewer large-scale sporting competitions and elections.

Despite the positive outlook, PQ Media warned that geopolitical instability – including ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East – could still influence advertising performance over the next two years.

The forecast also highlighted continued expansion of smart technology marketing, including artificial intelligence-driven advertising tools, which PQ Media identified as the fastest-growing segment among digital media channels as measurement capabilities and accessibility improve for both global brands and smaller businesses.