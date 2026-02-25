Euroshop Exclusive: Verve Brings Retail Media In-Store, Lenovo Unveils New Edge-AI PCs, and More
February 25, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger
Euroshop continues to be one of the most important touchpoints for the digital signage industry – because it’s where retailers and store designers walk the show floor, not just IT departments. It’s also the only show that focuses not just on the digital but on its integration into physical spaces. My colleagues at invidis collected the most interesting stories of the show: Who delivered the best showcases? Who are the newcomers? What did the big tech companies bring to the show?
Euroshop 2026: How Verve Plans to Bring Retail Media to the Retail Floor
Düsseldorf | In recent months, ad-tech specialist Verve has become one of the most talked-about names in Retail Media…
Euroshop 2026: Lenovo Pushes Edge AI Into Retail
Düsseldorf | When Lenovo flies in its global desktop leadership team for Euroshop…
Euroshop 2026: ITAB – The New Leader in Retail Interior
Düsseldorf | At EuroShop 2026, ITAB unveils its remarkable journey…
Euroshop 2026: Denmark’s LCD Media Sets Its Eyes on Germany
Düsseldorf | A quiet heavyweight from Scandinavia is stepping into the spotlight…
Euroshop 2026: Positive Mood Despite Tight Retail Budgets
Düsseldorf | A noticeably positive mood is spreading among exhibitors…
Euroshop 2026: Where Design and Digital Finally Come Together
Düsseldorf | Euroshop 2026 shows how agencies like Outform are finally merging design and digital…
Euroshop 2026: M-Cube and Solum Form Strategic Partnership
Düsseldorf | M-Cube and Solum are joining forces at EuroShop 2026…
Euroshop 2026: First Impressions of Euroshop
Düsseldorf | The world’s leading trade fair for the retail industry has opened its doors once again…
