Euroshop Exclusive: Verve Brings Retail Media In-Store, Lenovo Unveils New Edge-AI PCs, and More

February 25, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Euroshop continues to be one of the most important touchpoints for the digital signage industry – because it’s where retailers and store designers walk the show floor, not just IT departments. It’s also the only show that focuses not just on the digital but on its integration into physical spaces. My colleagues at invidis collected the most interesting stories of the show: Who delivered the best showcases? Who are the newcomers? What did the big tech companies bring to the show?

This Euroshop Exclusive newsletter delivers all the highlights. To receive our editorial newsletters straight to your inbox, subscribe to invidis Global for free.







Düsseldorf | In recent months, ad-tech specialist Verve has become one of the most talked-about names in Retail Media…







Düsseldorf | When Lenovo flies in its global desktop leadership team for Euroshop…







Düsseldorf | At EuroShop 2026, ITAB unveils its remarkable journey…







Düsseldorf | A quiet heavyweight from Scandinavia is stepping into the spotlight…





Düsseldorf | A noticeably positive mood is spreading among exhibitors…

Düsseldorf | Euroshop 2026 shows how agencies like Outform are finally merging design and digital…

Düsseldorf | M-Cube and Solum are joining forces at EuroShop 2026…

Düsseldorf | The world’s leading trade fair for the retail industry has opened its doors once again…