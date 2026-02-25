Ancient Ritual Meets Artificial Intelligence as Mahashivratri Festival Embraces Holograms

February 25, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

One of Hinduism’s most sacred festivals also doubled this year as a showcase for immersive technology, with holograms and artificial intelligence featured in Mahashivratri celebrations across India.

Traditionally centered on meditation and prayer honoring Lord Shiva, the festival drew massive crowds who encountered digital recreations of gurus and deities presented through large-scale holographic installations.

At the Isha Yoga Center in Tamil Nadu, organizers introduced Proto units to offer one-on-one conversations and Yoga practices with an avatar version of spiritual leader Sadhguru. A large-format 3D visualization of Shiva formed the visual centerpiece, blending devotion with spectacle.

The juxtaposition was difficult to miss: a celebration rooted in thousands of years of spiritual tradition supported by technologies more commonly associated with product launches, entertainment venues, and corporate experience centers.

Large gatherings increasingly rely on production technology to reach audiences both on-site and online, and religious events are proving no exception. For the AV industry, the festival illustrated how immersive technology continues expanding into spaces once defined entirely by analog ritual and personal reflection.

The result can feel quietly paradoxical – meditation supported by machine learning, spiritual guidance delivered via hologram, and moments of introspection enhanced by systems designed to capture attention at scale.

Still, for attendees, the technology appeared less like disruption and more like extension. If temples once relied on architecture and sculpture to tell stories of belief, holograms may simply be another medium where ancient spirituality is delivered through modern pixels.