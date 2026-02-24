Austin Event Marks Strong Start for DSF’s 2026 Calendar

February 24, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) opened its 2026 calendar last week with a sold-out Mix & Mingle event in Austin, bringing together leaders across the digital signage ecosystem for a combination of education, strategy, and networking.

The gathering coincided with the first board meeting of the newly seated DSF Board of Directors. Topics included membership growth, event strategy, end-user engagement, modernization of educational programs, and the introduction of a new DSF Awards program aimed at recognizing impact and innovation rather than traditional pay-to-play recognition models. Additional details on the awards will be shared later this year.

Sessions featured presentations from Creative Realities and the Dallas Cowboys on scaling digital experiences from live events to broader platforms, as well as insights from Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) on emerging innovation trends in digital signage.

The formal program was followed by a networking reception and an informal after-party with live music, attracting participants across hardware, software, integration, consulting, and end-user sectors.

Austin marks the first of three Mix & Mingle events planned for 2026, with future gatherings scheduled in Washington, D.C., and the Bay Area. The events reflect DSF’s continued evolution into one of the most connected communities in the industry, building on momentum from regional networking initiatives that grew after the close of Digital Signage Experience (DSE).

DSF, a non-profit organization, represents the full digital signage ecosystem and focuses on education, networking, advocacy, and industry growth. The organization is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and supported by member-led committees driving initiatives throughout the year.