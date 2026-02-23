Solum Expands European Retail Push Through Multiple Strategic Partnerships

February 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ex-Samsung subsidiary and ESL manufacturer Solum is strengthening its position in the European market through a series of strategic partnerships announced around Euroshop 2026, aimed at accelerating integrated in-store digital communication and connected retail environments.

The company has entered into a partnership with Italian digital signage specialist M-Cube to deliver integrated digital signage and electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions for retailers across Europe. The agreement combines Solum’s portfolio of ESL, large-format e-paper displays, and signage technologies with M-Cube’s expertise in content management, retail media deployment, and in-store customer engagement platforms.

Separately, Solum also announced an expansion of its partnership with Nordic retail technology company EWQ during Euroshop 2026 in Düsseldorf, focusing on advancing integrated in-store digital communication systems that connect pricing, marketing, and operational data across store environments.

Together, the initiatives highlight Solum’s broader strategy to unify digital signage, electronic shelf labeling, and store management technologies into a single ecosystem that supports data-driven brick-and-mortar retail. The partnerships aim to help retailers synchronize real-time pricing, promotional messaging, and customer communication across physical locations while improving operational efficiency.

Industry momentum around connected store platforms has accelerated as retailers seek alternatives to fragmented point solutions. By combining hardware platforms such as e-paper displays and ESL networks with software integration partners, vendors are increasingly positioning digital signage as core retail infrastructure rather than standalone marketing technology.

The collaboration with M-Cube extends Solum’s reach across Southern and Western Europe through an established deployment and services network, while the expanded EWQ alliance strengthens integration capabilities across Nordic markets and service environments.

Both announcements were timed with EuroShop 2026, where vendors across the retail technology sector are emphasizing unified in-store communication platforms that bridge merchandising, automation, and retail media strategies.

The dual partnerships signal Solum’s continued evolution from an electronic shelf label manufacturer into a broader smart retail platform provider, aligning with a growing industry shift toward connected physical stores that operate with the same data synchronization and personalization capabilities found in e-commerce environments.

(Image: Solum)