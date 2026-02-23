Samsung Display Introduces QD-OLED Penta Tandem Technology

February 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Samsung Display has introduced QD-OLED Penta Tandem, a new display architecture designed to improve brightness, energy efficiency, and panel lifespan across next-generation OLED monitors and televisions.

The technology adds a fifth organic emission layer to the company’s existing QD-OLED structure, enabling more efficient light output while reducing stress on individual materials. Rather than relying on higher power to increase brightness, the multi-layer approach distributes workload across additional emitting layers to improve performance and durability.

Samsung says panels using the new structure achieve up to 1.3 times the luminous efficiency of earlier QD-OLED designs while also doubling operational lifespan. The architecture enables peak brightness levels of roughly 4,500 nits in television applications and approximately 1,300 nits in monitor panels under specific measurement conditions.

The improved efficiency supports compliance with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification requirements, which evaluate sustained HDR performance alongside deep black reproduction. A 31.5-inch UHD monitor panel using the Penta Tandem structure is currently the only display in its class to meet that certification level, according to the company.

Samsung Display plans to expand QD-OLED Penta Tandem across multiple form factors this year, including 27-inch, 31.5-inch, 34-inch, and 49-inch Dual QHD panels. Versions of the architecture have already begun appearing in flagship self-emissive TV lineups introduced by major customers since 2025.

The launch reflects how competition in premium displays is shifting away from headline specifications toward efficiency engineering, with OLED manufacturers focusing on brightness, longevity, and energy performance to maintain relevance across gaming, professional, and high-end consumer display markets.

(Image: Samsung Display)