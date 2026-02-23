First Look at Euroshop 2026 – Design-Heavy Booths and a Varied Signage Mix

February 23, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

While NRF in New York mostly focuses on digital retail, Euroshop in Düsseldorf casts a wider net, encompassing nearly every aspect of the retail world. The show places a particular emphasis on shop fitting, making it as much about interior design as it is about technology.

Many hardware companies at Euroshop don’t exhibit independently but instead appear on partner stands. On the digital signage side, there are only a few software vendors, most of them local to the area around Düsseldorf and focused on the German market, such as Dimedis and Digimago. Meanwhile, a handful of pure-play signage integrators like Visual Art from Sweden and First Impression from the Netherlands have a separate presence on the show floor.

Stratacache is doubling down on Euroshop this year, not only with its own booth but also by hosting another edition of the “What’s in Store for Retail Media” conference, following the first one held earlier this year at NRF.

Because the biggest area on the show floor is dedicated to store design, the booths tend to be even more visually striking than what we usually see at ISE. There’s also a purely technology-focused area called EuroCIS, where global tech giants like Lenovo, Intel, and SAP meet many smaller providers with a national focus. In the years between Euroshop’s triennial schedule, Eurocis becomes its own dedicated show.

From a digital signage perspective, there’s a lot to take in. The show’s relevance in the retail world and its retailer-centric audience has turned Euroshop, which takes place for the 22. time this year, into a global platform for retail trends.

Euroshop opened on Sunday, making it one of the rare shows where the first day is relatively calm. My colleague Florian Rotberg took advantage of the quiet show floor to capture some initial impressions – for more detailed coverage in the days ahead,