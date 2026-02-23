Dimensional Innovations Transitions to Employee Ownership

February 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Experience design and fabrication firm Dimensional Innovations has transitioned to employee ownership through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), positioning the Kansas City-based company to remain independent as consolidation accelerates across the experiential design sector.

The move gives employees a direct ownership stake while reinforcing a long-term strategy focused on internal growth rather than private equity investment or acquisition.

President Tom Collins said employee ownership helps preserve the company’s culture and creative approach at a time when mergers and outside investment are reshaping portions of the design, fabrication, and experiential technology industries.

Dimensional Innovations delivers large-scale experiential environments for professional and collegiate sports venues, corporate briefing centers, healthcare organizations, and higher education campuses across North America. Its roster of work includes Sofi Stadium, the Intuit Dome, as well as installations for Accenture and major institutional clients.

CEO Tucker Trotter said the ESOP structure aligns employee incentives with long-term company performance, allowing staff to directly benefit from the value created through projects and client partnerships while supporting future recruitment and retention.

Employee ownership models have become increasingly visible among design and engineering firms seeking alternatives to private equity funding, particularly in sectors where culture, institutional knowledge, and long project lifecycles play a significant role in business continuity.

Dimensional Innovations operates more than 200,000 square feet of combined design and fabrication space in the Kansas City region, with five additional offices across the United States. Company leadership said the transition is intended to support sustained independence while enabling continued expansion of experiential design, technology integration, and fabrication services nationwide.

(Image: Dimensional Innovations)