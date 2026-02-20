Milan Malpensa Airport Turns Digital Signage Into Olympic Welcome Experience

February 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

As Milan welcomed athletes, delegations, and spectators for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, digital signage at Milan Malpensa Airport is being used as an experiential platform designed to immerse travelers in the Games from the moment they arrive.

Italian software provider Voome partnered with airport operator SEA Aeroporti to activate large-format LED walls along the “Porte di Milano” corridor, the connection between Terminal 1 and the Malpensa Express rail link, transforming existing display infrastructure into a live Olympic media environment.

More than 400,000 travelers will pass through the airport during the Olympic period. The installation combines live streaming, curated video content, and operational messaging within shared screen layouts. The displays previously hosted an Olympic-themed exhibition titled The Emotion of the Games before transitioning to real-time Olympic broadcasts without requiring new hardware.

The deployment demonstrates how existing display networks can be activated in new ways through software rather than expanding hardware footprints. Voome’s platform enables live sports feeds, sponsor messaging, and airport information to run simultaneously across different zones of the same LED canvas.

According to the company, the system integrates streaming protocols, social media feeds, and enterprise data sources, allowing operators to modify content remotely while maintaining secure delivery – a critical requirement in high-traffic environments such as international airports. The platform is certified to ISO 27001 security standards.

(Images: Voome/Screenshot)