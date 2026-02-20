JC Decaux Expands Campaign Impact Measurement Tool Internationally

February 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

JC Decaux is rolling out its 360 Footprint measurement platform internationally, expanding a system designed to quantify the environmental, social, and economic impact of out-of-home advertising campaigns beyond traditional audience metrics.

First piloted in France in 2021, the platform is positioned as a holistic assessment tool that evaluates campaign performance across multiple dimensions, including carbon emissions, water usage, local employment impact, and economic value generated within national markets. The company says the initiative responds to growing demand from brands, public authorities, and advertisers for greater transparency around the broader effects of media campaigns.

After analyzing more than 235 campaigns for nearly 50 advertisers in France, JC Decaux is now deploying the enhanced version of 360 Footprint in markets including Brazil, Italy, and Germany, with additional international expansion planned for this year.

The updated platform covers the company’s full advertising ecosystem, spanning street furniture, transport environments, airports, and retail locations. Beyond measurement, the system is intended to help advertisers identify ways to reduce campaign impact through production choices such as material selection, print density optimization, and lower-impact formats.

JC Decaux is supporting the rollout with a communications campaign built around the idea of measuring “what you can’t see” in advertising – highlighting factors such as environmental footprint and socio-economic contribution that sit outside conventional media performance indicators.

The initiative forms part of the company’s broader ESG and climate strategy, reflecting a wider industry shift toward accountability and sustainability metrics as out-of-home media becomes increasingly data-driven and digitally managed.

(Image: JCDecaux)