TCL Overtakes Samsung in December TV Shipments as Chinese Brands Gain Ground

February 19, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

TCL moved into the top position in global TV shipments in December 2025, overtaking Samsung for the first time on a monthly basis, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The firm’s Global Monthly TV Tracker shows overall TV shipments rose 1.6 percent year over year in December, while full-year 2025 shipments edged down 0.13 percent compared with 2024. TCL’s December shipments increased 10 percent year over year, lifting its global share to 16 percent. Samsung followed with a 13 percent share for the month.

While the shift was limited to a single month, analysts said it highlights intensifying competition at the top of the global TV market.

“TCL has been gaining ground for months, and a year-end surge pushed it past Samsung in December,” said Bob O’Brien, research director at Counterpoint Research. “Although it is only for one month, TCL’s shipments are consistently growing on a year-over-year basis, while Samsung’s shipments have been stagnant. If TCL were to gradually strengthen its presence in the premium segment through its alliance with Sony, it could pose a greater competitive threat to Samsung going forward.”

TCL’s growth was driven by increases in shipments in Asia-Pacific, China, and the Middle East and Africa, offsetting more modest declines in North America and Western Europe. Samsung recorded an eight percent year-over-year increase in December shipments but saw its market share fall by four percentage points month over month as competitors gained ground in key regions.

Samsung reports slight growth overall

Despite losing the top monthly position in December, Samsung retained its leadership in the fourth quarter and for the full year. In Q4 2025, Samsung shipped two percent more TVs than in the same period a year earlier.

Previous Counterpoint analyses already indicated that Chinese suppliers such as TCL and Hisense were steadily expanding their global market share, even though Samsung maintained full-year market leadership in 2025.

Hisense ranked third in December, with shipments declining 23 percent year over year. Although the brand maintained its leading position in China, overall market softness weighed on performance, with Chinese TV shipments down 18 percent during the period.

Sujeong Lim, associate director at Counterpoint Research, cautioned against overinterpreting a single month’s data.

“The expansion of TCL’s share in global TV shipments as of December appears to be driven by a combination of year-end seasonality and region-specific demand timing,” she said. “Shipments for any given month can be highly volatile due to inventory adjustments and logistics schedules.”

Pressure is growing in the digital signage market

The data covers consumer television shipments only. However, similar competitive dynamics are increasingly visible in the professional display segment, where, as reported by invidis, Chinese vendors such as TCL and Hisense have expanded their presence across both mainstream and premium categories.

While December’s reshuffle may prove temporary, it shows the continued rise of Chinese manufacturers in the global TV market and the growing pressure on long-dominant brands.

(Image: Counterpoint Research)