Melbourne Transit Hub Becomes DooH Playground with Big LED Upgrade

February 18, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station, one of Australia’s busiest transit hubs, has taken a leap into state-of-the-art digital engagement with the rollout of new LED screens designed to captivate commuters and advertisers alike. In a collaboration between Daktronics and JC Decaux Australia, a suite of large-format displays has been installed across the station.

At the heart of the project is a dual-faced LED display on the station’s historic Clock Tower. Measuring 4.5 meters (14.8 feet) high and 5 meters (16.4 feet) wide, this screen wraps around two sides of the tower, allowing forced perspective content to span the structure and create depth and visual intrigue for passersby. The 3.9-millimeter pixel pitch ensures crisp imagery for viewers up close, giving advertisers a platform to draw attention in the bustling transit environment.

Four more LED displays are placed throughout the station to extend the reach of digital messaging. The network delivers nearly 79 square meters (850 square feet) of digital canvas that can carry synchronized or unique content across every screen and are engineered to support a range of creative executions for many years.

According to Daktronics Regional Sales Manager Matt Hanna, the technology enhances both the station’s visual identity and the advertising opportunities available in one of Melbourne’s key public hubs. The upgrade follows a broader initiative by JC Decaux to transform Southern Cross Station into a high-performance media precinct, featuring large-format digital screens, premium small-format panels, and experiential zones that appeal to brands wanting deep audience engagement in real-world environments.

(Images: Daktronics)