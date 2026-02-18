Marseille Airport Pilots Inui Studio’s Remote Video Solution for Travelers

February 18, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Marseille Provence Airport has become the first to pilot a remote video assistance solution powered by Luxembourg-based tech firm Inui Studio, introducing kiosk-based live support that connects travelers with staff in real time across terminals.

The deployment centers on the kiosk solution Skalink, which comes equipped with an integrated camera and display, allowing passengers to initiate immediate video contact with a remote agent. Through the system, travelers can receive directions and reassurance, share documents instantly, purchase additional services, and access simultaneous translation to assist international passengers.

Airport operators say the pilot is aimed at extending staff presence without requiring personnel to be physically stationed at every touchpoint. By centralizing support while maintaining face-to-face interaction via video, the system is positioned to improve responsiveness during peak periods and across dispersed terminal layouts.

The platform supports live two-way communication, screen and document sharing, and multilingual assistance, enabling agents to guide passengers through check-in queries, wayfinding challenges, and service purchases without delay. The approach is designed to balance operational efficiency with a human-centered passenger experience.

Airport officials emphasized that the initiative reflects a broader strategy in which technology complements, rather than replaces, frontline teams. By leveraging remote connectivity, staff can assist more travelers across larger footprints while maintaining personal interaction.

The pilot will assess passenger adoption, operational impact, and service improvements before any potential wider rollout.

(Image: SkaLink/Screenshot)