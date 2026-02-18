Infocomm 2026 Registration Opens – Jenn Heinold on What’s New

February 18, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Registration has opened for Infocomm 2026, which returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center in mid-June with a format that leans more heavily into application-led storytelling than past editions.

The annual show, produced by Avixa, runs June 13–19, with exhibits open June 17–19. Organizers say more than 750 exhibitors are expected, covering the familiar spectrum of conferencing and collaboration, digital signage, broadcast AV, enterprise IT, education environments, and live production. As with recent editions, AI is positioned as a cross-cutting theme rather than a standalone category.

Show floor restructured around use cases

The most notable change for 2026 is a reworked show floor organized around two broad themes: “Work” and “Play.” The idea is to present AV in context rather than by product category.

The Central Hall will anchor the “Work” side, focusing on workplace collaboration, command-and-control environments, learning spaces, digital signage, and IT-centric systems. Avixa is introducing several curated areas or “activation hubs,” including a Smart Workplace concept built with partners and a retail-focused zone intended to simulate connected store experiences.

The North Hall will skew toward “Play,” encompassing pro audio, lighting, staging, broadcast, and live event technologies. A live-production showcase dubbed The Pitch is expected to highlight sports and entertainment workflows, while the Avixa TV Studio returns as a recurring on-floor broadcast set demonstrating both enterprise and media production scenarios.

Education leans further into AI and practical deployment

The conference program, spread across the week, is expected to continue Infocomm’s shift toward practical, role-based learning. While the full agenda is still pending, Avixa has outlined a mix of introductory through advanced sessions targeting technology managers, integrators, designers, and engineers.

AI use cases are expected to feature prominently, alongside accessibility in AV design, core technical skills like networking and monitoring, and case studies drawn from real deployments. As in recent years, education won’t be limited to meeting rooms, with stages and studio formats on the show floor providing shorter, more conversational sessions.

Off-site tours return, including UNLV

Integrated Experience Tours — off-site visits to real-world AV deployments — are also back. One confirmed stop is at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

One tour will focus on Dreamscape Learn, an immersive VR-based teaching environment blending classroom and free-roam experiences. Another will look at AV infrastructure inside UNLV’s medical school, including simulation spaces, virtual anatomy labs, and large-scale AV networking across hundreds of endpoints. Additional tours are expected to be announced closer to the event.

Venue upgrades continue

On the facilities side, organizers are again pointing to ongoing upgrades at the convention center, including continued modernization of the Central Hall with improved navigation and lighting.

As with many large trade events, the real test will be whether the thematic restructuring makes the show easier to navigate for time-constrained attendees. If it works, Infocomm 2026 could offer a clearer lens on how pro AV is being framed less as a collection of products and more as a set of applied experiences spanning IT, media, and physical environments.

I had a chat with Jenn Heinold, who started as Infocomm’s new show director in 2025, about the changes coming to the 2026 edition. Check out the video interview down below: