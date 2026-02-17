WOO Adds 13 New Members Following Seoul APAC Forum

February 17, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has added 13 new members following its APAC Forum in Seoul, South Korea, which drew more than 400 delegates from across the region.

The new members span Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia, reflecting continued global growth for the out-of-home sector. Five are national media owners, six are OoH service providers or suppliers, and two are national OoH associations.

Countries represented in the latest intake include the UK, Ireland, the United States, Greece, the UAE, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The new members are:

National Media Owners

NTT Docomo, Japan

Atrapos Media, Greece

Addd Inc, Republic of Korea

Orange Barrel Media, USA

Info Media G.Billboard Advertising LLC, UAE

OoH Service Providers/Suppliers

Playlog, Indonesia

Adzymic, Singapore

Shenzhen Mightary LED Co., Ltd, China

Unilumin, China

Shinka Ltd, Ireland

Geomotive (Meter), UK

National OoH Associations

Outdoor Media Association, Ireland

Out of Home Advertising Association of the Philippines

WOO Chief Operating Officer Mark Flys said the latest additions highlight the medium’s resilience and expansion.

“OoH is thriving in the face of global uncertainty and with almost 300 members WOO is working with the rest of the industry to help build the power and reach of the medium even further,” he said.