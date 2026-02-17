Intuit Dome Showcases Immersive Tech and Signage During NBA All-Star Weekend

February 17, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Intuit Dome took center stage during NBA All-Star Weekend, showcasing a range of immersive design, technology, and signage elements developed by Dimensional Innovations.

The nearly 18,000-seat home of the Los Angeles Clippers features interactive installations, digital activations, and architectural signage designed to convey the franchise’s distinct identity.

Dimensional Innovations provided strategic planning, branding, and multiple technology integrations across the venue. Among the centerpiece features is a two-story high school jersey wall that honors California’s basketball legacy. The installation is powered by a custom application designed to showcase iconic players and connect fans to the state’s grassroots history of the game.

The company also developed an interactive team store with digital displays, as well as lighting and signage elements throughout the arena. This includes the building’s roof and fascia signage, as well as a series of digital pylons that synchronize with the roof’s LED system, creating coordinated visual effects visible both inside and outside the venue.

Midway through the project, the Clippers underwent a rebrand, prompting adjustments to locker room areas and player tunnel environments. Dimensional Innovations reimagined those spaces to reflect the updated identity, integrating new graphics and experiential design elements.

As part of the concourse experience, Dimensional partnered with Misapplied Sciences to deploy its “Parallel Realities” wayfinding system. The technology enables digital screens to display personalized messages and directional guidance to individual viewers simultaneously, enhancing navigation and engagement within the arena.

Ahead of the arena’s 2024 grand opening, Dimensional Innovations also contributed to the design of the Clippers’ 10,500-square-foot Experience Center, which includes interactive exhibits and an indoor basketball court featuring a “Dunk Cam.”

With All-Star Weekend drawing celebrities, league executives, and global media, the event was a high-profile platform for the Clippers’ new home – and the technology-driven fan experience embedded throughout the building.