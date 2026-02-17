Hisense Shows Strong Commitment to Digital Signage at ISE

February 17, 2026 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Hisense didn’t have a massive booth in Hall 1 at ISE, but the displayed portfolio made it clear that the Chinese TV manufacturer is serious about digital signage – not just for standard LCD formats, but across a wide range of applications.

Hall 1 – the biggest surprise at ISE 2026 Hisense and TCL both had majorly upgraded ISE booths this year, both boasting a line-up that rivals that of the Korean manufacturers. Check out Florian Rotberg’s article on the growing role of these two Chinese vendors.

One example was a 54-inch LED panel, which can also be used as a standalone 16:9 display. The indoor COB LED offers a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and can be installed relatively quickly using VESA mounting. Hisense emphasizes that the SoC chips powering these displays are developed in-house, and the company aims to maintain deep control over production. By mid-year, an SoC upgrade is planned.

Interactive displays are another key market for Hisense. The company offers not only standard screens but also an interactive all-in-one LED solution.

Energy efficiency with MiniRGB

High-brightness displays for window-facing applications were also on show, featuring 4,000 nits of brightness and local dimming functionality. Hisense unveiled a new high-brightness display for the first time: a 4,000-nit screen designed to save up to 55% energy compared to conventional LEDs.

These savings result from intensive R&D, especially through MiniRGB technology. “In recent years, we have invested billions of euros in the development of MiniRGB,” says Clemens Lincke, Sales Director DACH at Hisense B2B Europe.

Proprietary software

A central part of Hisense’s strategy is its in-house digital signage software, Vision Info, which includes CMS and device management tools. It is integrated into almost all of Hisense’s digital signage products and offers AI-powered content generation, analytics, and multiple options for POS system integration.

With this approach, Hisense positions itself among the most innovative exhibitors in Hall 1—and it plans to continue pushing forward. “At our HQ in Qingdao, we have more than 10,000 developers,” says Lincke. “About 7,000 of them hold doctoral degrees.” The next wave of innovations is already in the pipeline.