Dave Dodges Winter And 1 EU Vino Tinto In His ISE 2026 Video Recap

February 17, 2026 by Dave Haynes

I brought along a cool little video camera with steadicam gimbal thingie when I went to ISE a couple of weeks back, with intentions of recording some useful explainers of new stuff I’d find on the trade show floor.

But by 4 PM on opening day, my voice totally, completely, went out on me. Like I couldn’t even squeak out questions.

There went that plan. But I did shoot a reasonable amount of video, some of it actually useful. I cobbled together that with my own stills, images provided by the show and some B-roll from the video team working for Invidis, and dropped it all in a folder for my son Scott Haynes. He works in a different branch of tech (VR), but Scott loves playing around with video editing. So I put him to work, and within a couple of days, he knocked this out based on my scripting. Pretty spanking good, I think!

If you have the material, and want a video pulled together, Scott does this on the side. I can connect you.

Enjoy (I hope) …